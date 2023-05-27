Bipasha Basu Sweats Hard In Gym After 6 Months Of Her Daughter’s Birth, Fans React!

Bipasha Basu is currently having the best time of her life with spouse Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in traditional Bengali ceremonies on April 30, 2016. She then gave birth to her daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. Bipasha has been enjoying motherhood ever since. However, an energetic video of Bipasha has recently surfaced. In which she is seen working out hard in the gym.

Bipasha Basu Doing Gym after 6 months of Daughter’s birth

Bipasha Basu’s most recent video has come out in which She can be seen sweating in the gym. Bipasha Basu posted a video of herself on her Instagram account on May 26, 2023. Bipasha, a mother of a daughter, is seen sweating it out in the gym six months after giving birth to her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in the video.

Bipasha has been working hard to get back in shape and strengthen herself, doing everything from bench press routines and leg stretching to lifting weights. Bipasha is dressed in a black T-shirt and matching tights for this scene. He has combined it with workout shoes. A golden chain is also visible around her neck.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Love story

This entry includes a letter from Bipasha. ‘Mother never gives up,’ she wrote. My improved version following a scratch. Let us remind you that Bipasha was last seen in the 2015 film ‘Alone’. This film had her opposite Karan Singh Grover and later they fell in love with each other and got married. Despite the fact that this picture was a flop. Since then, the actress has stayed away from the spotlight.