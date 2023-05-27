Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma Smashes Red Carpet With Her Breathtaking Debut Look

Anushka Sharma, the prominent Bollywood actress, has been quite busy in both her personal and professional lives lately. The actress, who is slated to make a comeback on the big screen with Chakda Xpress, is also busy with commercial endorsements. Anushka Sharma finally made her long-awaited Cannes debut this year. The actress walked the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival today, promoting the well-known beauty and cosmetics brand L’oreal Paris.

Anushka Sharma’s Cannes debut look surfaces

The Actress made her red carpet debut in a form-fitting white gown with a floral ruffled bodice. Anushka graced the red carpet with other L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.The famous actress recently took to her official Instagram account and shared a few gorgeous photos of her Cannes 2023 red carpet attire with her fans and followers.

Anushka Sharma made her entrance at the renowned event in a beige embroidered off-the-shoulder gown with beautiful 3D flowers custom-crafted by Richard Quinn. She complemented her outfit with her usual sleek bun and modest Chopard diamond jewelry. Anushka Sharma’s stylish style for Cannes 2023 has obviously delighted fashion fans and received a thumbs-up.

Anushka Sharma’s career journey

In 2008, she made her acting debut in Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, playing the female protagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka Sharma went on to become one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi cinema business, with unforgettable performances and blockbuster films like Band Bajaa Baraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, and many more.

Talking about the current work front, Anushka was last seen as a cameo in ‘Qala’ and next she is all set to make her comeback on screen with a biopic film of female Indian cricketer Jhoolan Goswami.