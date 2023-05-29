‘Black Fungus…’, Imlie Actor Fahmaan Khan Gets Sad Recalling His Brother Faraaz Khan’s Illness!

The film and television industries are rife with glamour. When people come here to work, they are drawn in by the glamour. Fahmaan was also one of those individuals. Fahmaan revealed the industry’s hidden secret a few days ago. Everyone was taken aback by Fahmaan’s announcement. Fahmaan has recently made numerous discoveries about his brother’s illness.

Fahmaan Khan Gets Emotional Talking about his brother

Fahmaan Khan rose to prominence on television thanks to the show Imlie and the audience praised his performance. Following this performance, Fahmaan received proposals for numerous additional shows. In the midst of all of this, the Actor has exposed some personal secrets. Actually, Fahmaan has revealed some information about his brother’s sickness. So let’s find out.

People tried to down me

In a recent interview, Fahmaan stated regarding his brother, “My brother and my journey had very different times, so I did not get any help from him.” Everyone I met told me utterly worthless things. Someone once mentioned something to me that I will never forget. I remember a person when I told him that I am really enthusiastic about acting and want to perform it from the heart, he answered, “If you are so passionate, why have you come here? Go back and do theatres”

Fahmaan Khan’s Brother Faraj Tragic Death story

Fahmaan said of his brother’s sickness,’My brother was admitted to the hospital for 28 days before he died.’ First and foremost, I want to inform everyone that he was killed by a black fungus. He died before anyone knew that this new virus had spread during Covid. ‘It was a very heartbreaking conversation I had with him at the time,’ Fahmaan added. He asked me about my work while I was filming ‘Apna Time Aayega’. The first thing he inquired about was my name. I was so upset to see this and that pain remains concealed someplace in my chest to this day.’

Faraaz Khan’s movie

Let us tell you Faraaz Khan was also a famous Actor who is known for his character in Film mehendi, Fareb and Dulhan Banoo mai Teri. He died on 4 November 2020 due to black fungus during covid time.