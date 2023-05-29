Kareena Kapoor Looks Unidentified In Her ID Card; User Pens ‘Investigate Her Aadhar’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting older like a wine with each passing day. She is still regarded as one of Bollywood’s most attractive and accomplished actors, even at this young age. By attempting novel things in her life and work, the diva never fails to mesmerize her enthusiasts. Kareena recently had her legendary debut at the Monte Carlo racecourse, Circuit de Monaco. For those who don’t know, the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most difficult and glamorous races on the Formula 1 schedule, and Kareena is often making sporty fashion statements at the event. But as she showed off her most recent pictures from Monaco work trip, everyone’s attention was diverted on her ID card.

Kareena Kapoor Radiates Glow In Latest Monaco Pictures

On May 28, 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a number of photos from her second look in Monaco to her Instagram account. She looked stunning in the photographs wearing an all-black outfit that included a sports bralette combined with a jacket and matching Puma trousers. She looked captivating in all-black with white sneakers.

Kareena chose bright red lips, accentuated and flushed cheeks, and a perfectly combed-back brushed bun hairstyle to enhance her appearance. She chose not to wear any other accessories along with her outfit, and still she looked lovely as forever.

Netizens Raise Eyebrows On Her ID Card Picture

When Kareena uploaded her photos on social media, it was once again her ID card that attracted a lot of attention. ‘Investigate her Aadhaar’ is what one user wrote, while another netizen said, “Mujhe bhi fir se aadhar card bnwana h apna.” Another user of the internet commented, “Aadhaar mei uski bhi ugly picture hi hogi.”

When Kareena Kapoor Got Trolled For Not Shaking Hands

Renowned Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. However, with name and fame, the actress is also subjected to trolling for her rude unnecessary attitude even at the age of 50. The actress was once spotted on date with hubby, Saif Ali Khan when she refused to shake hands with one of her fans.

Netizens were left furious after Kareena greeted the fan with folded hands by avoiding to touch her. A user commented, “buddhi ho gyi, lekin attitude nhi gaya iss bhootni ka”. While there were fans who supported Kareena by claiming ‘how can anyone shake hands with a stranger’.

On workfront, Kareena Kapoor will be sharing the screen in ‘The Crew’ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.