Boho Style: Suhana Khan Drops A Hint Of Summer Romance In A Breezy White Dress During Golden Hour!

Suhana Khan posted golden hour photos on Instagram while dressed in a white cut-out dress for a recent photoshoot.

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, has made a name for herself as a Gen Z style icon and is known for her daring fashion choices despite being only 22 years old.

Her style is all about having fun with fashion and embracing your own individuality. Whenever the star kid posed for the camera, her photos quickly went viral on the internet. Suhana has once again made headlines for her stunning appearance, adding to the list.

Suhana regularly posts spectacular photos herself on Instagram, delighting fans with her excellent fashion taste. While some Instagram users praised her, others flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Recently, celebrities from across Bollywood have been attempting to look snatched in spring’s reigning trends. They’ve made a case for everything from flared pants to corset tops.

Suhana Khan is the specific celebrity in question. While we wait for the young Khan’s on-screen debut later this year, she keeps us entertained with her very fashionable photos.

Outfit Details

Suhana appears in the photos dressed entirely in white. Mohit Rai’s stunning white-colored dress featured a sleeveless design top and a slide-slit skirt of the same colour.

Overall, Suhana’s outfit reflected her personality perfectly: bold, confident, and unapologetic.

Suhana is seen posing tenderly in a set of spring-ready whites in her most recent Instagram photos by Sasha Jairam. In addition to a white halter blouse with a slit down the length, she paired it with a slit-style boho midi skirt.

Suhana’s look, which was styled by Mohit Rai, exemplifies the feeling of lightness. Her Mixedgals bustier ‘Flora’ camisole top featured pleat detail cups, triple front tie-up detailing that widen into cut-outs. The schiffli embroidery on this deep neckline top is stunning.

Suhana’s white dress has halter-neck spaghetti straps, ruched bust details, a cinched bodice with a midriff-baring cut-out, string ties to cinch the dress together, floral embroidered patterns, a mini hem length, and a flowy skirt. The semi-sheer silhouette and figure-skimming fit gave the ensemble an elegant touch.

Suhana styled the outfit with only dainty earrings and no other accessories.

Glam Picks

Suhana’s glam picks have included nude lip colour, winged eyeliner, bronzed cheekbones, lashes mascara, delicate eye shadow, winged brows, highlighter, and a dewy base.Her messy updo, on the other hand, complemented her no-accessories look.

Suhana Khan’s closet has definitely sprung into bloom.

On Work Front

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will make her film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and others also appear.