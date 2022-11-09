BTS’s JIMIN To Collaborate With Grammy Award Winner Austin Owens For Solo Album? Here’s What We Know

BTS Jimin is gearing up to release a solo album soon, and he’s been hard at work on it according to what he’s told his fans, ARMYs. With people close to the singer revealing that they are on speed dial with Park Jimin, fans naturally wonder if he will work with well-known producer Austin Owens for his upcoming album.

After the producer started following Park Jimin on Instagram, several foreign producers came together for Park Jimin’s first album, including MAX. As for Austin Owens, his record is quite exceptional. He collaborated with Cardi B on the popular single WAP. The dude is also close pals with PDogg, Big Hit Song’s in-house music producer for BTS.

JIMIN USING A WHOLE CHOIR?-)/)$// pjm1 getting cooked really well pic.twitter.com/VoqGUlpPjB — vale (@kkukstudio) November 7, 2022

Austin Owens has previously collaborated with artists like Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown. Duane Benjamin, a musician, arranger, and orchestrator, publicly reported that his choir offered backing vocals for Jimin’s latest song. Park Jimin’s fans, ARMY, wonder how many songs to expect from the singer and what genre they will be.

dben_jamin919 via IG: "Say Hello to the Vocal choir for the soon to be released single by Super K-Pop Star #Jimin (seen masked up). Another Singingforbonez super project!! Shout out to Erik Reichers, Dedrick Bonner, P-Dawg & crew for making this a super team project!!" pic.twitter.com/mgA9QIjFc7 — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) November 7, 2022

The upcoming album of Park Jimin could drop in next year. If all proceeds as expected, RM will release his album on November 25. Pharrell Williams, BIBI, and Korean rock band Cherry all collaborated on Kim Namjoon’sthe album. Kim Taehyung’s first solo is slated to come after it.