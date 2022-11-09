Vidyut Jammwal Changed His Look For The Film Crakk, Shared The Information By Sharing The Video

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who won the hearts of people with films like Commando, Sanak, and Khuda Hafiz, remains in a lot of discussion due to his action. These days he is busy preparing for his upcoming film Crakk. Now he has shared his look while announcing his film. Vidyut Jammwal has shared a video on Instagram about the changed look of his film.

It can be seen in the video that the actor is seen doing hair transformation for the film, after which his changed look is seen which is being liked by the fans. Sharing this video on Instagram, the actor wrote, Yes you are allowed to play with my mullet. Along with Vidyut, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal are also going to be seen in lead roles in this action extreme sports film. According to the news of the news website Bollywood Hungama, the shooting of this action-extreme sports drama film started in Poland. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is being produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. Vidyut’s film will hit the big screen next year.

Apart from this, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film IB71 these days. The story of this action drama film will be seen revolving around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. For your information, let us tell you that this film is based on a true incident and is full of suspense.

The actor was last seen working on the big screen in the film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha which was released this year. At the same time, the director and writer of this film are Faruk Kabir. Vidyut Jammwal made his debut in Bollywood with the 2011 film Force. After this film, he has worked in films like Bullett Raja, Commando, Baadshaho, Commando 2, Junglee, Commando 3 and Yaara.