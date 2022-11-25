Chic Style: Kriti Sanon Takes Elegant Fashion To The Next Level With A Stripped Bralette Skirt & An Oversized Top!

The actress wore a scene-stealing black and white striped outfit at her most recent promotional event for the film Bhediya.

Bhediya, starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan is on a promotional blitz. The most recent location D.P.S. R.K.Puram, New Delhi, is Kriti Sanon’s school. Kriti felt “nostalgic” when she went to her old school 15 years later to promote Bhediya.

Kriti chose a sophisticated style for the occasion. She opted for a black and white striped co-ord set instead of a saree, gown, or body-hugging dress. The outfit comprised a bralette, shorts, and a blouse with a similar design.

Sanon, who appears to have mastered the art of creating a statement with her outfit choices, stepped out in a black and white co-ord set from the July Issue.

The Lou Shirt & Bralette With Skirt by July Issue costs Rs.19,999 and comes with a closely-fitted bralette with black and white straps as well as tiny black straps.

The bralette was the ideal complement to the high-waisted matching short skirt, which hugs the body in all the right places and is an amazing piece to show off those toned legs.

The dress is also versatile enough to be worn independently. The big shirt with stripes, though, is what made the co-ord stand out. It’s a smart way to put a relaxed twist on an otherwise sophisticated co-ord. The eye-catching black and white striped cotton shirt have a classic clean collar, cuffed sleeves, a chest pocket, and an oversized fit.

Kriti Sanon demonstrates that co-ords can fix all of your party fashion problems. They are simple to wear but make a statement. Stylist Sukriti Grover demonstrates her knowledge of high fashion dressing by pairing the statement co-ord set with a pair of classic black stilettos that lend style and stature to the form.

Kriti kept her accessories simple, sporting a traditional pair of gold hoops and a handful of gold-tone rings in her usual manner. She wore her hair touseled and open, with a side part. She went for a glam look with dramatic brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, neutral lips, and a highlighted face.

On Professional Front: Kriti will be gearing up for the release of the comedy horror flick Bhediya. Following that, she has a forthcoming Indian epic mythological film Adipurush based on the Ramayana.

Kriti will star with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzaada, a Rohit Dhawan-directed action drama, and also stars alongside Tiger Shroff in Ganapath. She also has The Crew.