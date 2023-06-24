CID Fame Inspector Vivek Now Doing THIS Work In Bengaluru After Leaving Industry- Checkout!

The crime-based show CID, which started in the 90s was quite famous. This show is remembered by everyone even today. The characters of CID have made a special place in the hearts of the fans. Be it Daya or ACP Pradyuman, every single actor from the show has received a lot of love from the audience.

Inspector Vivek is also one of the most loveable characters from CID. An old picture of the actor Viivek Mashru who played the role of Inspector Vivek is becoming viral on social media. Some videos of his from the CID show are also spreading like wildfire online.

It all began when a user shared a picture of Inspector Vivek. He wrote in the caption, ‘If you know him, then your childhood has been wonderful.’ Soon after, it started circulating on internet. Many people began sharing the clips of Vivek from the show. Not only this, the fans started searching him on social media. They began finding out what the actor is doing these days.

Vivek thanked the fan

Retweeting the picture shared by fan, former actor Viivek Mashru penned, “Thank you very much for your love, kindness and appreciation. It means a lot to me and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Lots of gratitude and love.” Along with this, he posted folded hands and heart emoji.

Apart from this, fans have dug out that Mashru has currently taken a break from acting and is enjoying a happy life with his family in Bangaluru. He is working as a professor in a University based in Bengaluru. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a professor at CMR University.

For the unversed, CID premiered for the first time in January 1998 and its original episodes telecast till 2018. CID is considered as an iconic show in the history of Indian television.