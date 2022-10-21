Confused Yami Gautam Reacts To Twitter User Who Asked ‘Aap Shaadi Kab Karogi?’!

Actor Yami Gautam is married to director Aditya Dhar. She replied to a Twitter user. The person asked her about her wedding plans. The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. She interacted with fans.

She tweeted, “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let do an #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” A person asked her, “#AskYami aap shaadi kab karogii (When will you get married)?” Yami shared a picture from her wedding with Aditya Dhar. She commented, “Hain (What)? (thinking face emoji).”

Several fans wrote, “Maybe he meant if dusri shadi ka koi chance kabhi (Maybe he meant about chances of second marriage)?” “Best Bollywood couple IMO. Got married with simplicity and followed our traditions,” “Ye original thi? Mujhe laga ye shooting ki hai! Aap ne mera dil thod diya (This was the original one? I thought it’s a scene from a shooting. You broke my heart).”

On June 4, 2021, she tied the knot with Aditya. They did a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. A few months ago, they went on a spiritual tour. They visited a few temples in Himachal Pradesh.

She wrote, “The spiritual feeling after Darshan at Jwala Devi mandir is inexpressible. Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev Bhoomi Himachal.”

In the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, they worked together. With the film Vicky Donor, she made her Bollywood debut. She has since starred in several movies including Kaabil, Sanam Re, Bala, Ginny weds Sunny and A Thursday.