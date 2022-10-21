Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s New Ad Reminds Of SRK-Kajol; Fans Say, “This Era’s Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol”

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating. They were recently spotted in an advertisement. In an ad for a snacks brand, they are seen at a Diwali party with their friends. As they play cards, everyone has a look of annoyance on their faces.

In the video shared on YouTube, he yawns while Kiara scrolls through her phone. The mascot of the snacks brand then appears. Everyone starts dancing to it. The video ends with Kiara and Siddharth dancing with the mascot.

Fans showered them with love. They wrote, “This era’s Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are Sid and Kiara. God bless you both,” “I expected more of a couple content from the best couple in Bollywood,” “favourite couple forever,” “His every answer which is related to kiara is soo cute… he starts blushing… hayee mai marjawan,” “Something you wanna steal from Kiara Sid: her heart ofcourse” etc.

One fan said, “I think they are the most loved couple jinki shaadi ke liye itne saare log blessing kar rahe hai (for whose wedding people are showering blessings). Truly a match made in heaven.” Another fan said, “I will be the happiest person if I hear the news of SidKiara’s wedding.”

Ever since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah, Sid and Kiara have been rumored to be dating. They worked together for the first time in a biographical war film. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is based on the life of Kargil war martyr Vikram Batra.