Ram Charan And Upasana Share A Love-Filled Shot From Japan, Credited To SS Rajamouli!

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, is set to be released in Japan today (October 21). The film, which has been a huge success all over the world, has now made its way to the Asian country for a big release.

The cast of the film, which includes lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as director SS Rajamouli, is currently in Japan for promotional purposes and has been sharing photos from their trip.

SS Rajamouli, who is currently in Japan , has become a photographer for his film’s star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are also in Japan for the same occasion.

Upasana posted two photos of herself with her husband Ram Charan from Japan on her Instagram account on Thursday. The actress-wife captioned the photos, “With love from Tokyo,” with a red heart.

She also credited the image and tagged SS Rajamouli in her post. “RRR in Japan,” her caption added. Ram Charan and Upasana can be seen in the photos wearing off-white casual outfits and smiling at the camera.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was released on March 24 and reportedly grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, continues to have a massive global following, and the filmmaker has been travelling to many parts of the world for the film’s release and promotion for the past few months. The filmmaker, along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is currently in Japan in preparation for the film’s release.

Here are a few photos of the filmmaker-actor trio shared by Upasana official Instagram account. SS Rajamouli has previously directed blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, both starring Prabhas.

RRR, a story about two revolutionaries in the 1920s, became the most popular Indian film on OTT giant Netflix after a resounding success on the big screen. SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next project with Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu, an untitled film.