Indian Idol 13: Govinda Dances With Wife Sunita For First Time, Kisses Her

Actor Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and their daughter Tina Ahuja will appear as special guests in the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. Sony Entertainment Television shared a new clip on YouTube. The lovely Govinda and Sunita are seen enjoying themselves.

In the video, Sunita pointed to Govinda. She said, “Inhone aajtak mere saath dance nahi kiya (He has not danced with me ever).” The duo then performed on stage amid cheers from the judges and audience. Govinda said, “Main bohut saal intezaar kiya hun is moment ka (I’ve been waiting for this moment for many years).”

After dancing on stage, Govinda also hugged and kissed Sunita. The audience applauded their dance performance. As the video ended, Neha is seen laughing uncontrollably. On the other hand, Govinda’s daughter Tina hid her face with her hands. Reacting to the clip, one fan called the pair ‘beautiful.’ Another said, “Govinda is always a legend.”

On March 11, 1987, Govinda and Sunita tied the knot. They became parents to two children. The daughter is Tina Ahuja and the son is Yashvardhan. With the film Second Hand Husband.

