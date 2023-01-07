‘Could Not Believe’: Babil Reveals He Locked Himself In Room For 45 Days After Losing Father Irrfan Khan!

Babil Khan has a talented legacy behind him. Being a son of late actor Irrfan Khan, audiences expect a lot from him. And much to the viewers conjectures, Babil has proved his acting mettle in his debut film ‘Qala’. During an interview from the promotion of his movie, the young actor had talked about how he dealt with his father’s death and started moving towards acting post his unfortunate demise.

Remembering the time of his father’s death, Babil stated, ‘When it happened, I could not believe it on the first day. A week had passed and I still could not believe it. I was in for a shock. I could not accept his death. To get out of this shock, I locked myself in the room for a month and a half’.

Leaving everyone emotional and teary-eyed, the 24-year-old went ahead to share his agony. He added, ‘At that time he was so busy shooting that he used to go for long shooting schedules. At that time I used to convince myself that he will come back later, but he has left us. I slowly started realizing that this shooting schedule would never end. He will never come back now. I had lost my best friend. It was such a moment, which I cannot describe in words’.

Let us tell you that Babil often hit headlines for his social media posts. He keeps sharing some old and unseen pictures of his father in his memory.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan had bid adieu to this world in 2020. Following his father’s footsteps, Babil made his full-fledged Bollywood debut with the film ‘Qala’ alongside Tripti Dimri. He has already shown small glimpses of himself in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Sardar Udham’.