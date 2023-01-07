‘Special’: Mommy-To-Be Gauahar Khan Shares Pictures From Her Date Nights With Husband Zaid Darbar; See Pics!

Mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with dancer-husband Zaid Darbar on Friday. The actor was seen making the most of her date rites with her husband Zaid. She was smiling as she posed with Zaid.

She called her date night ‘special.’ The couple chose black for most of their night outings. Her pregnancy glow was visible on her face. In December 2022, they shared that they were expecting their first child. They asked for love as well as prayers from their fans. Fans reacted to her date post with Zaid.

On Instagram, Gauahar shared a video featuring her picture with Zaid. She wore a black dress. She paired it with a checked oversized shirt. She wore white flats. She carried a green sling with her. Her hair was open.

Her husband wore a black t-shirt. He wore a full-sleeved t-shirt with black pants. He chose white sneakers. Both of them stood at the gate of their house. They smiled as well as posed for the camera. In another picture, the mom-to-be shared a selfie. It was taken inside a car with Zaid.

She captioned it, “Date nights are special ♥️ #justYOUandME @zaid_darbar #reelsvideo #trendingsongs #husbandandwife Ma sha Allah.” Fans showered them with love. They commented, “Wow, looking nice together,” “Mashallah this blush is awesome,” “These days are very precious Gauahar. Feel every moment and enjoy it” etc.

Let us tell you that, Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2020. Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar’s son is Zaid Darbar. On the other hand, Gauahar shot to fame in 2013 by winning Bigg Boss season 7.