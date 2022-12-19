Deepika Padukone First Indian To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy; Creates History, See Pics

Deepika Padukone, along with Iker Casillas, unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the final match on Sunday. Pictures of the actress and the former Spanish goalkeeper from the field have now emerged, and fans are gushing over her. The prestigious FIFA world cup Trophy final was played between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Hugo Lloris’ France.

Deepika was dressed in a white shirt and a statement jacket in the photo. She wore it with a black tulle skirt and stiletto heels. She followed Iker, who was holding the golden trophy, to the field of the Lusail Stadium. Deepika is the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, which created the trophy case.She is possibly the first global actor to do so in FIFA history. She was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday, flashing the biggest smiles for the paparazzi. She was en route to Qatar.

Watch video;

Meanwhile, Many other Bollywood stars have arrived in Qatar for the match. Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal, and others are among them.Deepika will next be seen in Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who promoted the film just hours before the match began. He took part in a live chat with Wayne Rooney and compared his film to the footballer.

Shahrukh told Wayne, “I’m not saying this because you’re here. To be honest, I’ll tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call at the last minute when you’re stuck and can’t find a solution. If you don’t mind me saying so, if Pathan is to be compared to any footballer in the world, past, present, or future, it will always be you. You are the tough one.” Let us tell you, Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan, an action film that is all set to be released in January 2023.