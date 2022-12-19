Uorfi Javed Sets Social Media On Fire By Her ‘Samosa Outfit’; Netizens Call Her ‘Bread Pakora’!

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never misses an opportunity to be the talk of the town. Not even a day goes by when she fails to make headlines with her controversial yet eccentric outfits. After rising to fame through Bigg Boss OTT, the actress is in the news not only for her outfits but also for her strong opinions on anything and everything.

But now, Uorfi is back in the headlines not for wearing a revealing outfit, but for an entire outfit. The actress was recently in the news for her catfight with TV actress Chahhatt Khanna. Both were seen bickering on social media.

A while ago, Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share a new video of herself. She wore a yellow oversized top. She paired it with white pants. The actress wore a designer dress which she rounded off with gold glitter. To let her nude makeup do all the talking, she decided to opt for pink lips. After her video was released on the web, netizens trolled her for her latest look.

Netizens commented, “Aj ajeeb tu nahi lag raha Urfi pure kapre maine,” “Ye Samosa ban k kyn bethi hui ho aj ?” “Ye bread pkodaa q phen liya hai apne,” “Ye ladki pagl he pagl he pagl he pagl he” etc. Uorfi captioned it, “Just felt like playing with construction and shape . This wasn’t easy to make!”

She earlier spoke about trolls. Uorfi said that constructive criticism is okay for her. But about trolls, she does not want to give them any importance. She does not care about trolls.