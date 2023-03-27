Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Mushy Moments Set Internet Abuzz Amidst Divorce Rumors!

Deepika Padukone once declined to hold her husband’s hand at an event. From then on, Divorce rumours regarding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh began to circulate. However, another footage from the celebration has now revealed the mushy friendship between the two. Read on to know the full story!

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been under headlines for some time, rumours regarding their divorce have been circulating. For those who don’t know, Ranveer and Deepika tied knot on November 15, 2018, during a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy, after dating each other for six years. The deeply in love couple share a drool-worthy chemistry, and the reports of their separation have torn our hearts apart.

Now, a video is going viral on social media which is putting an end to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s divorce rumours. Deepika and Ranveer recently made a sincere interaction with PT Usha at one event. Their expressions have made an end to the unfounded rumours once and for all. In the video, Ranveer was in his his usual cool self while speaking to the sprinter. His actress-wife was seen listening intently and gazing at him in admiration. Deepika was also seen giggling and blushing after his husband made a hilarious joke.

Netizens react to DeepVeer’s viral video

Fans of DeepVeer were delighted to see the lovely video. Deepika and Ranveer’s fans had been grieving ever since online allegations of the couple’s breakup arose. One of Ranveer and Deepika’s followers remarked on the video, “Kaleje ko thandak mili ye video dekh,” while another said, “Pyare log.” We were relieved to hear that the duo’s relationship breakup rumors were false. We are glad to know that the couple is still in love with each other.

When Deepika Ignored Ranveer At An Event

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, attended the Indian Sports Honour Awards ceremony on March 23, 2023. Yet, a video from the same event has gone viral online, which has led to rumours of issues in DeepVeer’s marriage. In the footage, the couple can be seen driving up to the event in their car. Ranveer exited first, followed by Deepika. He attempted to offer Deepika his hand to hold, but she instead chose to hold her saree. Now that the video had went public, it appeared that Deepika disregarded Ranveer’s thoughtful gesture, which made him feel humiliated.

Fans criticized Deepika’s ignorant attitude

Fans were shocked by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s different personas in the video despite the fact that they are frequently seen gushing over one another in public. Many people commented on the viral video on social media and teased Deepika for her icy attitude towards her husband. While many fans were upset that Deepika neglected Ranveer, others questioned whether everything was alright between the two. Several followers also predicted that Deepika and Ranveer would break up shortly.

When Deepika Broke Silence On Divorce rumors with Ranveer Singh

It has turned out that rumours of issues in DeeVeer’s marriage have also previously appeared online. Back in 2022, there were many rumours that Deepika and Ranveer will soon get divorced. Things were fine between the duo’s relationship. Even though the couple never responded to the rumours in the media, Deepika made a clarification on the same in October 2022. Deepika spoke about her relationship with Ranveer Singh and reassured her followers that their marriage was doing well during her appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast, Duchess of Sussex. In the words of the actress: “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face.”

Deepika Padukone was once trolled for her inappropriate dressing sense

Well, this is not for the first time that netizens have criticized Deepika. She had once donned a bizzare outfit from a regal brand Louis Vuitton at the FIFA World Cup Final 2022 to reveal the trophy. Despite the fact that the Bollywood actress looked stunning in the attire and carried herself with the utmost grace, some online bullies continued to make fun of her. One user commented, “She is lovely but that outfit is terrible.” One more said, “Very terrible Louis Vuitton! Her outfit is not very attractive. She certainly doesn’t resemble the house ambassador, given the ridiculous bottom skirt and duffel bag she’s sporting. Another admirer added, “It’s so upsetting to see a gorgeous woman dressed like this whatever the brand might be, who ever the designer might be,” in reference to how the gown didn’t reflect Deepika’s personality.

Well, it seems that Deepika gets totally unaffected from the online bullies who troll her on a consistent note.

