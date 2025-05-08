Deepika Padukone Recalls Complicated Pregnancy, Reveals Why She Named Her Daughter Dua: Here What We Know!

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her journey to motherhood, sharing that both her pregnancy and delivery were far from easy. In her most candid interview yet, the actress revealed that the experience was complicated and challenging. She also shared that she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, took two months to choose a name for their daughter, born last year.

Deepika Padukone talks about her challenging pregnancy and delivery experience

Deepika Padukone shared in an interview with Marie Claire that she and Ranveer Singh had considered naming their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, a revelation that sparked mixed reactions online. “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant.”

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, Dua, last year and shared her name with the world, saying: “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Why Deepika and Ranveer Chose the Name Dua for Their Daughter

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone shared that although their daughter was born in September, she and Ranveer Singh finalized her name, Dua, in November. The name “Dua,” of Arabic origin, translates to “prayer.” The couple expressed that their daughter is the answer to their prayers, a sentiment they conveyed when introducing her to the world.

Rather than rushing to pick a name, Ranveer and Deepika spent two thoughtful months choosing one that truly resonated with them for their daughter. As Deepika explained “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she’s come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit.”

“It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us,” added the actress, who turned to poetry and music for inspiration behind her daughter’s name. In fact, she revealed that she texted her husband Ranveer in the middle of the night about the name while he was on set. “He said yes, and that was it,” mentioned Deepika.

Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Experiencing Mom Guilt

In the same interview, Deepika opened up about experiencing mom guilt. She shared an instance where she had to cancel a meeting with a director to stay home with her daughter, Dua. Her decision was met with criticism, as someone remarked she was taking motherhood “too seriously.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. They shared the news of Deepika’s pregnancy in February 2024. Most recently, she appeared in Singham Again and has a packed slate ahead, including the Hindi adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, the sequel to Kalki with Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan’s King, and Spirit. She was also previously attached to Brahmastra 2, which has since been shelved.