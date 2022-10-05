Did Prabhas Get Angry On Om Raut For Poor Response To Adipurush Teaser? Here’s The Truth!

After receiving bad reviews on the teaser of the much-hyped film, Adipurush, the makers as well as the actors associated with the project are quite anxious. Amidst all the trolling coming their way for poor VFX, a video on social media is becoming increasingly viral.

In the clip that surfaced a day after the launch of the film teaser, a busy Prabhas is seen calling his Adipurush director Om Raut to his room. Netizens started building up theories around it. They think that Prabhas got angry with Raut because of the criticism he received on the Adipurush teaser. But now, sources close to the actor and filmmaker have revealed that there is no truth to this narrative of social media users.

One source laughed off at this and said, “Prabhas was calling Om to the room only to discuss the film’s promotions amidst the on-site hustle and bustle. There is nothing more to it.”

About the conversation between them in Prabhas’ room, the source said that it was specifically about how Prabhas would love to do something special for his fans from the south during the promo of the film. The source also confirmed that the bond between Prabhas and Om is very close and the rumours of any rift between the two are categorically false.

After the debacle of his last outing Radhe Shyam, now if Adipurush fails to impress the audiences, it would be a huge loss to the pan-India star. Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Produced by T-series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.