“Tampering With Original Things Is Not Right”, Reacts Dipika Chikhlia On Adi Purush Teaser!!

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer film Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. Recently, the teaser of the film was released, after which people’s displeasure is being seen. People are angry with the change in the characters and facts shown in the film’s teacher. And now, the controversy started when the teaser of the film came out. Along with the common people, now the reaction of artists has also started coming. While Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharata, vented his anger on it, Deepika Chikhaliya, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, also reacted to it.

Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia expressing her displeasure said, “I have just watched the teaser of Adipurush. The story of Ramayana is a true story and it did not feel right to associate it with VFX technology. It is my personal view. People are saying that Hanuman ji in the film is wearing leather, but I could not see anything clearly in the teaser but if it is right then it is completely wrong. I feel that the reality with which Valmiki ji and Tulsi ji has written the Ramayana should not be tampered with. I think we should not do it and it should be preserved because it is the heritage of the country”.

Adipurush

Nitish Bhardwaj also gave his reaction on the teaser of ‘Adipurush’. He said, “I saw the teaser of the film Adipurush. I loved seeing how the filmmakers are giving a different yet really good vision to the film with the help of modern technology. Our sadhus have written ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’, I feel very happy to see this and I really liked the teaser. I hope our people also enjoy this film. I congratulate producer Om Raut. And I am excited to see this film.”

Adipurush

Mukesh Khanna also expressed a lot of displeasure while reacting to this. Mukesh Khanna said, “I am not one who wants to create controversy against the film. In today’s time when films are being boycotted. You are screwing people again. What wisdom have you put in your pocket? Neither Ram is looking like Ramji nor Ravana is looking like ‘Ravana’. If you say that there is freedom of expression, then do the same thing for your religion.”