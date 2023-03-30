‘Didn’t End Up Like…’: Filmmaker Apurva Asrani Lauds Priyanka Chopra For Standing Up To Bollywood Bullies!

Global star Priyanka Chopra is making headlines these days for her new web series ‘Citadel’ in which she is playing the lead role. Before the release of her series, Priyanka opened up on her career in the Hindi film industry and made many revelations that shocked one and all.

Several celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, etc. reacted to Priyanka’s disclosure. And now, ‘Aligarh’ writer Apoorva Asrani has also hailed the actress for her decision to shift to Hollywood. He said that this is her big victory.

People were not casting me in Bollywood

In a conversation with Dax Shepard in the podcast show Armchair Expert, Priyanka said that she was getting cornered in the Bollywood industry. People were not casting her. She was having fights with people. As she is not an expert in playing such game and was tired of all kind of politics, she took a decision for herself and started her music career in the US and never looked back.

Apurva Asrani praised Priyanka for not destroying herself like Parveen and Sushant

Apoorva Asrani lauded Priyanka and tweeted , ‘Finally Priyanka Chopra revealed what everyone knew, but no one said a word. Neither the Liberals nor the Feminists. They hail those who ostracized her. Cheers to those who tried to destroy her. It is a big victory that she did not kill herself like Parveen Babi and Sushant Singh Rajput.’

What happened with Parveen and Sushant?

Parveen Babi was a famous actress of Bollywood industry. It is said that her relationship with Kabir Bedi and Mahesh Bhatt destroyed her and in the early 1980s, Parveen stopped acting. She became lonely after making a distance from films and died in 2005.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also going through a tough phase in his career. He was getting bullied by Bollywood gangs. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The death of both these actors is still a mystery.