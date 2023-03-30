When Neetu Singh Was Scolded, Beaten By Her Mother For Love Affair With Rishi Kapoor- Read On!

Lovers fight many odds in life to win over and make their story successful. The love story of Bollywood actors Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor is also full of hardships and trials. It is quite interesting and this is why, it keeps coming back in headlines.

Neetu and Rishi attracted a lot of attention from onscreen to offscreen. The films with this pair in lead was a guaranteed hit. They had a long affair. However, their love story was not that easy.

According to media reports, Neetu’s film career started touching heights when she was cast opposite Rishi on the film screen. Both worked together in 12 films and all were blockbusters. This pair got a lot of love from the fans. It is said that their love story began on the sets of films.

Neetu fell for Rishi when was just 17 years old. This made her mother go against their relationship. She was scolded and beaten by her mother multiple times. In an interview, Neetu shared that her mother had very little liking for the actors of the Bollywood industry. When Neetu’s mother got to know of her relationship with Rishi she got very angry. She had thrashed Neetu fiercely.

However, later Neetu’s mother tried controlling her love life. It was after much hassle that she also gave the green signal to Neetu and Rishi’s relationship. After this, Neetu Singh tied the knot with Rishi Kapoor in 1980.

Neetu Singh was counted among the top actresses of the 70-80 era. She worked in multiple and won the hearts of the audience with her ace performances. Neetu who was a resident of Delhi, started acting as a child artist. In the initial days of her career, she gave several flop films as a lead actress, but that did not deter Neetu. Even today, she is doing wonders in acting world.