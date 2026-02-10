Don 3 Row: Farhan Akhtar Reportedly Seeks ₹40 Crore From Ranveer Singh After Exit

Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3 has reportedly run into fresh controversy, with new reports suggesting a financial dispute between the filmmaker and actor Ranveer Singh after the latter’s alleged exit from the project. The development has intensified speculation around the film’s future and added another layer to what many industry watchers are calling one of Bollywood’s most turbulent franchise transitions in recent years.

According to reports, tensions escalated after Ranveer Singh, who was announced as the new face of the iconic Don franchise, reportedly stepped away from the project amid creative differences and scheduling complications. The film had generated significant buzz when it was first announced, as it marked a major reboot of the franchise previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. However, uncertainty surrounding casting and production timelines has continued to dominate headlines.

Sources quoted in industry coverage claim that Farhan Akhtar has allegedly sought financial compensation from Ranveer Singh following the actor’s reported withdrawal from the film. The figure being discussed is said to be around ₹40 crore, though neither party has publicly confirmed specific details of any contractual dispute. The situation is understood to revolve around pre-production commitments, promotional investments, and scheduling losses that may have arisen due to the actor’s exit.

The Don franchise has long been considered one of Bollywood’s most valuable action properties. After the success of Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), expectations were high for the third installment, particularly with the decision to introduce a new lead actor instead of continuing with the previous casting. The announcement of Ranveer Singh was initially seen as a bold attempt to reimagine the character for a younger audience, but it also sparked debate among fans loyal to earlier versions of the film.

Industry insiders suggest that large-scale franchise films often involve complex agreements covering marketing commitments, shooting timelines, and exclusivity clauses. When a lead actor exits at an advanced stage of planning, it can trigger financial implications for both the production house and associated partners. While such disputes rarely become public, the high-profile nature of Don 3 has ensured that every development is closely scrutinised.

Despite ongoing reports, neither Farhan Akhtar nor Ranveer Singh has issued a detailed public statement addressing the alleged compensation claim. The absence of official confirmation has left room for speculation, especially on social media, where fans continue to debate the reasons behind the actor’s reported departure. Some observers believe creative differences may have played a role, while others point to scheduling conflicts tied to Ranveer Singh’s other commitments.