‘Ek Pari…’: Sheezan Khan Shares Emotional Video In His First Tribute To Tunisha Sharma!

TV actor Sheezan Khan had to go through a tough phase after the demise of his co-actor and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. The actress took her life on December 24, 2022 post which her mother accused Sheezan of abetting her suicide. The actor remained in jail for around 2 months and finally was granted bail on March 4, 2023 by the Vasai court. Now, after a month, Sheezan Khan has made a comeback on social media and his first post is for his late lady love Tunisha Sharma.

Sheezan’s heartfelt post for Tunisha

Sheezan has shared a video montage consisting of his fond memories with Tunisha. The clip mostly showcases Sheezan and Tunisha enjoying in Ladakh where they had spent quality time together besides shooting for their fantasy show ‘Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul’. Both are looking happy. Tunisha is also seen having a lot of fun with Sheezan. Sometimes she is laughing and sometimes she is doing mischief.

Alongside this emotional throwback video, Sheezan has penned a poem for his ‘Tunni’.

People react to Sheezan’s post

Sister Shafaq Naaz has dropped red heart emoji while Sayantani Ghosh has posted emotional emoji below Sheen’s post. Fans also took to comments to show their love and support to Sheezan.

A user said, “Himmat rakho …sb thik hoga …apki mother,apki dono sisters ne bhut fight ki hai apke liye ki ap thik ho apne kuch ni kiya. Stay strong.” Another stated, “Baat yahoo samajh aa gayi. Aapki muhabbat amar ho gayi.”