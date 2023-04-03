NMACC Event: Gigi Hadid Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance To Pathaan Song; Fans Agree With Her!

Fans cannot get over Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the NMACC gala. He wore a black pathani kurta salwar. Hollywood star Gigi Hadid has reacted to his performance. American model Gigi Hadid was invited to the NMACC gala. There were Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz too.

The Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh danced on stage. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh joined him too. At the end of the dance, Shah Rukh did his signature step by extending his arms. The founder of Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed was among the guests. He posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan. He captioned it, “The one and only @iamsrk with @ranveersingh and @varundvn at NMACC last night in Bombay.”

Meanwhile, Gigi commented, “Best.” Fans of Shah Rukh Khan reacted to her comment as well. They commented, “Omg Omggg,” “absolutely,” “@gigihadid omg, she knows the best,” “@gigihadid undeniably the GREATEST” etc. Fans asked her to share a picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

During the NMACC gala, the gorgeous Gigi made a brief appearance on stage. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan invited her on stage, lifted her in his arms, and kissed her on the cheek. She shared a video of their performance. The model thanked Varun. She said that Varun made her Bollywood dream come true. She started following Varun on Instagram too.

However, Varun faced backlash for lifting Gigi. But her post silenced the trolls. On Twitter, Varun said that it was Gigi’s plan to be on the stage so he asked the netizens to find a new cause to vent about.