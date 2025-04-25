Elvish Yadav Slams Karan Veer Mehra Over ‘Insensitive’ Video After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has taken a sharp dig at Bigg Boss 18 champion Karan Veer Mehra after the latter shared a controversial video in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Karan Veer recently posted a clip on social media where he recited a poem about how terrorists have divided the country on religious lines and how humanity is slowly being eroded. The poem, originally delivered by actor Ashutosh Rana, was performed by Karan in his own voice. However, the timing of the video did not sit well with many, who found it tone-deaf given the nation’s mourning.

Elvish Yadav, reacting to the clip, mocked Karan’s Bigg Boss 18 win and wrote on social media, “Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai?” (Did you get votes from Pakistan, brother?). His comment quickly gained traction, with many netizens echoing his criticism.

Karan faced widespread backlash online, with one user commenting, “Show some sensitivity! Families are grieving right now; this is not the time for theatrics.” Another added, “I admired your journey for months, and now I’m honestly ashamed to see this side of you.” Some users even went as far as accusing Karan of treating the platform like an audition stage.

For those unaware, Elvish had actively supported fitness influencer Rajat Dalal during Bigg Boss 18. Rajat finished third, while Karan Veer eventually triumphed over Vivian Dsena to take home the trophy.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Leaves the Nation in Grief

The tragic terror attack took place on Tuesday afternoon, when unidentified militants opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The assault claimed the lives of 26 civilians and left many more injured, sending shockwaves across the country.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, condemned the brutal attack. Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir also joined in expressing their outrage and sorrow.