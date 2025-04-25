‘How Many Votes You Got From Pakistan’, Elvish Yadav Made Fun of Karan Veer Mehra’s Poem On Pahalgam Attack

Bigg Boss winner Karan Veer Mehra recently shared a video reciting a poem after being saddened by the Pahalgam terror attack, which went viral in no time. The poem got a lot of reactions from people on the internet. But YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish Yadav did not like this post of Karan Veer Mehra, and he made fun of him and asked Karan how many votes he got from Pakistan.

When Karan Veer Mehra recited this poem written by Ashutosh Rana on his Instagram account, many people got emotional, but Elvish Yadav did not like Karan Veer Mehra’s poem. Elvish Yadav asked Karan, ‘Did you get votes from Pakistan, brother?’ But this post of Elvish proved to be too much for him. Karan’s fans immediately came to his rescue and reprimanded Elvish Yadav and asked him to stop spreading hatred.

A fan wrote, ‘Understand the essence of what Karan Veer Mehra is exposing, this is the difference between humanity and terrorism… Being an Indian, humanity should be your first religion… so stop your nonsense, it’s been more than 3 months now.’ Another fan wrote, ‘Who is most obsessed with Karan? KVM family or this man? It is known that ever since Karan Veer Mehra won ‘Bigg Boss 18′, Elvish Yadav has been after him. His friend Rajat Dalal was also in this show, but he could not win the show’.

Let us tell you that on 22 April, some terrorists killed 28 tourists in a firing in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. After this attack, the whole country is boiling with anger and demanding justice for the victims. From the general public to political and film personalities, everyone strongly condemned this attack and demanded strict action.