Emily Ratajkowski Claims To Be “Happy” Now That She’s Gaining Weight; Read Here

It’s safe to say that Emily Ratajkowski is one of the highly recognized faces in the entertainment business. She keeps her followers in the loop about her location by constantly posting on social media. This year, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he was caught cheating. The actress from “Welcome Home” has recently spoken publicly about her therapeutic journey to recovery.

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly discussed her time in counseling for “fear of desertion” on Page Six. She revealed her extensive history with treatment on an episode of the High Low podcast. Before beginning treatment, she had tested for an “anxious preoccupied” relationship but has now transitioned to a “more secure” form.

Then, she said, “It signifies you don’t want to be alone. In general, you have a poor opinion of yourself [while] holding favorable opinions of other people. They frequently desire acceptance, support, and response from their relationship. You’re continually going to your parent for additional reassurance.” She said her time in the treatment had given her the confidence to strike out independently. The model remarked, “I learned to be independent in therapy and truly got to the source of my fear of abandonment.”

Ratajkowski said that she is attempting to cultivate a “secure” bond with her son Sylvester, who is now one year old. The birth of Sylvester occurred in March of 2021, one year before Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard broke up. Since then, “We Are Your Friends” star has been in the news for her outings with DJ Orazio Rispo and a former cast partner of “Saturday Night Live,” Pete Davidson. It was reported that she had a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt in September.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski said that she no longer wants to be a “pick-me girl” while searching for love in an interview that she gave to Harper’s Bazaar in October. The author of “My Body” said that she was not particularly adept at determining what she had previously enjoyed doing. “Since that time, it’s been much fun to go out to ceremonial dinner with a friend and say something like, ‘Cool. These particular aspects of them were quite entertaining to me. I found that these other sections did not appeal to me at all.'”

Emily Ratajkowski has succeeded in both the acting and modeling worlds. The actress has made appearances in a diverse array of movies and television shows. More people saw her when she appeared in the music videos for “Love Somebody” (2012) by Maroon 5 and “Blurred Lines” (2013) by Robin Thicke. She has acted in several films, including Entourage, We Are Your Friends, I Feel Pretty, and Lying and Stealing. Furthermore, we found her performance in Easy and the anthology series The Spoils Before Dying noteworthy.