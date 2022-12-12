Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance During Steve Martin And Martin Short Monologue

Fans adored the lovely Only Murders in the Building reunion on stage when Selena Gomez made a surprise cameo on Steve Martin and Martin Short’s latest SNL hosting gig.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short, and as the Only Murders in the Building cast gathered together, it was no surprise that their co-star Selena Gomez made an appearance in the opening monologue.

Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show with a humorous monologue in which they recited eulogies to each other, then Selena Gomez appeared at the conclusion.

Martin began the funny monologue by reading the false eulogy, which stated, “Wow, there wasn’t much of a crowd. Marty refused to be cremated. It’s too late. “Tesla autopilot, engage,” Short said as his final words. Short then made a dig at Steve Martin, saying, “Oh, Steve, where have you gone, you bland overrated son a bitch?…

Seeing you in that casket reminds me of the iconic Saturday Night Live spoof “Dick in a Box.”” “What about me?”

Gomez responded off-stage to Martin’s question regarding whom he would partner with after Short’s death.

Harry and Meghan crack a joke on Saturday Night Live. Steve Martin and Martin Short’s opening monologue included a joke on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been in the headlines with the premiere of their Netflix docuseries. The pair compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Short claiming, “No one is pulling for us, but you’ll tune in anyhow.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/WtPDftW3gg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 11, 2022

It was a significant occasion for Steve Martin and Martin Short to host again, as Martin was celebrating his 16th time presenting Saturday Night Live, with Martin lagging far behind with three times. Brandi Carlile is the musical guest on this episode.

The new SNL episode began with a Christmas song performed by Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, and Ego Nwodim.