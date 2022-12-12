‘Settle In Pakistan,’ Ranbir Kapoor Trolled For Expressing His Desire To Collaborate With Pakistani Artistes!

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is not just an eye candy. He has proved his acting mettle with films like Rockstar, Tamasha, and Barfi among others. With many awards and box-office records to his credit, Kapoor is currently one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry.

Recently, Ranbir reached the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 in Jeddah where he got into an exclusive chat with a host. During the same, the actor was asked if he would like to ever collaborate with Pakistani artists given the amount of love their recent release The Legend Of Maula Jatt is getting. To this, he replied positively and revealed that he has watched the film. Ranbir also congratulated the cross border film industry for a hit like The Legend of Maula Jatt.

“I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to,” stated the 40-year-old actor.

Now, this comment from the Barfi actor is not going down well with some netizens as a result of which, he is receiving backlash online. Users bashed him brutally for supporting a Pakistani film and also asked him to settle down in Pakistan.

“Why not you taking citizenship of Pakistan then you got opportunity to act always with them, sir pass few days with their society then will understand what is difference of Indian society and Pakistan culture and society,” wrote one netizen. Another tweeted, “Then why can’t #RanbirKapoor go and settle in Pakistan forever? We Indians will not miss such traitors. As #VeerSavarkar said, “I am not afraid of the enemies but I am afraid of Hindu Traitors.” A third user asserted, ” Ranbir Kapoor and Kapoor should be sent to Pakistan #Boycottbollywoodcompletely.”

Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor has worked with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil back in 2016 when India and Pakistan were having cordial relations.

Workwise, the actor is busy with the shoot of his next Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy.