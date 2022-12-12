Anshula Kapoor’s Mushy Picture With Rumored BF Rohan Thakkar Confirms Their Relationship-Checkout!

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor attracts a lot of attention on her social media. She keeps sharing health tips with her followers and has inspired many with her weight loss journey. Besides this, the Kapoor girl is nowadays hitting headlines for her alleged relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. After making several appearances with Thakkar, Anshula has recently shared a mushy picture with him that has almost made their love affair ‘Insta official’.

Anshula shared a bunch of photos and videos from her birthday trip to Thailand with Rohan. But one click that grabbed attention features her with rumored beau as the two indulge in an intense eyelock. In the loved-up snap, Rohan is holding Anshula by her waist as the two are looking straight into each others eyes with wide smiles on their faces. In the image, Anshula is donning a white corset top with fuschia pink pants while Rohan is wearing t-shirt and trousers.

Apart from this, Anshula also shared a video where she is seen dancing at the concert of Maroon 5 and lipsing the band’s popular track Love Somebody. Talking about her experience, the star kid wrote in the caption, “Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1 am to cap things off!! Bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight.”

For the unversed, the speculations of Anshula seeing Rohan took birth when she first posted a boomerang with the screenwriter on her Instagram handle. When she was contacted to comment on the same, she neither denied nor confirmed it. But an insider source had revealed that Anshula and Rohan started dating earlier this year and families of both the lovebirds are very well aware of it.