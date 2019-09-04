Dangal Inspiration Geeta Phogat Pregnant With First Child, Posts Pic With Baby Bump

Dangal was a super hit movie and the best part about the movie was that it was based on real-life events. The movie was based on the Phogat Sisters Geeta and Babita who have gone ahead to win many medals for the country. The movie portrayed their struggles and the roller coaster ride in the most amazing manner.

The movie threw extra light on the life of the elder sister Geeta Phogat and she became a star overnight. Don’t get us wrong, she was already a star but the movie brought her story out commendably and made her an inspiration.

Now, there is good news knocking on the doors of Geeta Phogat. She is expecting her first child. The wrestler married another wrestler Pawan Kumar in 2016 and is now expecting her first child.

Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar make a tough couple and they are all set to welcome a new member in their family. Geeta recently announced the big news on her Instagram account and wrote, “A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you ???? #pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising.”

Well, hearing the news, Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants Hina Khan couldn’t keep calm and is overjoyed. Hina Khan and Geeta Phogat are good friends after they have met on the sets of the show. Hina Khan dropped wishes on Geeta’s post and said, “Congratulations Feet to you and Pawan.. God bless you my darling.. so so happy for you.. Aum Ganeshaya Namaha!”