Besides being part of the same world of glamour, singer Adnan Sami and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi share one more thing in common and that is their ex-wife. Both of them married this famous actress and got divorced later.

In the glamor world, we often witness relationships that run for a lifetime. But one cannot ignore the relationships that lose their charm after a period of time. Every relationship goes through tough times, some sail through it and some just get drowned. Not everyone is lucky enough to get the right partner in their first relationship. Especially in the world of glamour and glitz, where the demand for attention on a relationship is too much.

One such actress who was not lucky with matters of the heart is Zeba Bakhtiyaar. She is a Pakistani film and television actress who tried her luck in Bollywood in 1991 with Raj Kapoor’s Henna opposite Rishi Kapoor. The actress was born in Quetta and later moved to Karachi. The gorgeous actress won hearts with her Bollywood debut movie, Henna. She has many hit Pakistani films and shows to her credit.