Ex-Wife Of Adnan Sami And Jaaved Jaaferi Is A Popular Actress, Has Married Four Times; Deets Inside
by
Fakeha
·
July 28, 2021
Besides being part of the same world of glamour, singer Adnan Sami and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi share one more thing in common and that is their ex-wife. Both of them married this famous actress and got divorced later.
In the glamor world, we often witness relationships that run for a lifetime. But one cannot ignore the relationships that lose their charm after a period of time. Every relationship goes through tough times, some sail through it and some just get drowned. Not everyone is lucky enough to get the right partner in their first relationship. Especially in the world of glamour and glitz, where the demand for attention on a relationship is too much.
One such actress who was not lucky with matters of the heart is Zeba Bakhtiyaar. She is a Pakistani film and television actress who tried her luck in Bollywood in 1991 with Raj Kapoor’s Henna opposite Rishi Kapoor. The actress was born in Quetta and later moved to Karachi. The gorgeous actress won hearts with her Bollywood debut movie, Henna. She has many hit Pakistani films and shows to her credit.
But more than her professional life, Zeba had garnered attention for her personal life. The beautiful actress braved many heartbreaks. It is quite surprising to know that Zeba had tied the knot four times. She had first married a man named Salman Valliani from Quetta, with whom she had a daughter. After some time, the love between the couple got lost and they filed for divorce. As per the reports, her daughter from the first marriage was later adopted by her own sister.
After struggling through her failed marriage, Zeba fell in love with Bollywood comedian, Jaaved Jaaferi in 1989. Zeba tried to rubbish the news of their marriage and it was kept under wraps until Jaaved had made their nikahnama public. Within a year, the two had called off their marriage and were grated a mutual divorce.
After two years, Zeba had her heart swooning to tunes of Bollywood and Pakistani singer, Adnan Sami. Adnan got mesmerized by Zeba’s charming personality. The love-struck Adnan had got married to Zeba in 1993 at the mere age of 22. The couple was seen together in a Pakistani film called Sargam.
Zeba and Adnan welcomed a lovely baby boy the very next year. They named him Azaan Sami Khan. But Zeba’s third marriage too didn’t last long and she and Adnan had parted ways after staying together for four years. They divorced each other in 1996 and had fought for their son’s custody which was eventually given to Zeba. Time healed the wounds and the two now share a warm relationship besides co-parenting son Azaan Sami Khan. In a past interview with a leading publication, Zeba blamed major agenda differences between her and Adnan to be the cause of separation. She said, “I plunged into marriage with Adnan but we had He married Zeba Bakhtiar the star and not me as a person.”
When it came to love, Zeba was a strong lady. She was not hesitant in falling in love again and again. She had tried her luck in love the fourth time and this time, it was a lifetime of togetherness. The actress married Sohail Khan Leghari in Pakistan. She is living a happy life with him in Pakistan. The actress is quite content with her life despite facing failed marriages and disturbed personal life.
She is seen in many Pakistani shows these days.
Tags: AdnanSamiJaavedjaaferiZebaBakhtiyaar
