Pankaj Tripathi has been a part of the industry for decades, but it is since the last five years that he has received his due as an actor. Now, he is the hot thing of Bollywood, the man who can take any movie to the next level with his presence and performance. Now, he has opened up about how his life has taken a 360-degree turn.

Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his struggling days and said that his wife took care of all the expenses in the six years that he did not earn anything.

Pankaj Tripathi has talked about his struggling days and said he used to wander around Andheri looking for work, but got nothing for six years. In a new interview, the actor also said that he did not earn anything in those years, and his wife took care of expenses.

Talking about his struggling days, Pankaj Tripathi told a Hindi Daily, “To be honest, I did not earn anything between 2004 and 2010. She (his wife Mridula) bore the burden of all expenses involved in the upkeep of our household. I used to roam around in Andheri and urge people ‘koi acting karwa lo, koi acting karwa lo (Someone please give me an acting job)’. But no one listened to me at that time. Now, when I go home, I find movies being offered in my parking lot.”

“I find directors in my parking lot, asking me ‘Where are you? I want to do a film with you, please sit for a narration’. Earlier, I struggled but found no jobs even when I searched for them in Andheri, but now there are queues of movies being offered right in my parking lot. During those struggling days, Mridula used to take care of all the expenses, from the house rent to other basic needs,” he further said in Hindi.

Pankaj Tripathi is currently seen alongside Kriti Sanon in the Netflix film, Mimi. The release date of comedy-drama was changed at the last moment, and it was released on Monday evening, hours after it was leaked online.