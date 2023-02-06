“Female Version Of…”,Netizens React As Nysa Devgn Looks Glamorous During Fun Outing With Friends!

Nysa Devgan was spotted Sunday night with friends, including Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahika Rampal. Nissa is the daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In a short red dress and make-up, Magica wore a black top and a polka dot skirt. They were accompanied by his friend Orhan Avatramani.

Nysa Devgn Fun Outing With Mahika Rampal

Paparazzi’s Instagram account shared a video of Nissa on Sunday night. It shows you driving in a car with your friends. She paired a short red dress with beige shoes. Mahikaa sees her walking before Orhan joins them in casual black clothes. Another friend walked her to the car.

Watch video:

Netizens React On Nysa Devgn’s Look

Many people in the comments section called Nysa “pretty,” while others criticized her appearance. Some fans called her female version of Ajay Devgn. In an interview last year, Kajol discussed the subject, saying that when someone is trolled, it shows that they are famous. “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media,” she told ETimes. It has now reached 75%. You are noticed if you are trolled. You are famous if you are trolled. It’s as if you’re not famous until you’re trolled.”

Kajol spoke on social media trolls

Kajol had said about dealing with trolls,”Woh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh 10,000 log bhi hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world.” After finishing her studies in Singapore, Nysa continued her higher education in Switzerland. She has not yet decided on her plans to join the film industry.