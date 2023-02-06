Kiara Advani Drapes Bright Stole As She Arrives At Her Jaisalmer Wedding; Checkout Its Whooping Cost!

Kiara Advani made head turn as she arrived at the Jaisalmer airport for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Actress’s bright pink stole caught netizens’ attention.

Reportedly, Sid-Kiara’s wedding will take place on February 7, 2023. Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan will be their wedding venue. The couple has asked the relatives to strictly adhere to the ‘no picture policy’.

Kiara Advani’s white ensemble for her airport look

Bride-to-be, Kiara Advani arrived at Jaisalmer airport on February 4, 2023. The actress was spotted along with the renowned designer, Manish Malhotra. Kiara Advani donned a full sleeved white colored top along with ivory trousers. Kiara chose for no-makeup look and left her hair open. She carried a prada mini bag, trendy sunglasses and heeled boots.

Kiara Advani’s Hermes stole worth Rs, 86000

Kiara’s bright stole added a ting of charm in her plain look. The price tag of the ‘Hermes’ stole became the talk of the town. In USD, it is priced 1050 which when converted to rupees becomes 86,000.

Kiara Advani chose ace designer Manish Malhotra for her bridal look

Netizens are curious to know Kiara’s ensemble details for her big day. As per the reports from ETimes, Manish Malhotra has designed the wedding outfits for both Sid and Kiara. Manish Malhotra has designed around 150 outfits for this couple. He has also styled outfits for their family members according to their preferences.

The couple’ s wedding will reportedly happen in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The lavish hotel which they have booked for their guests charges a whooping amount of Rs. 1 lakh per night stay.

We simply cannot wait to see Bollywood actress Kiara Advani decked up as a bride.