Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s Daughter Tanisha Looks Exactly Like Kiara Advani, Fans Call Her Kabir Singh’s Preeti!

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha is making headlines. She has been grabbing as much limelight as possible. She is ready for her Bollywood debut. However, before she could make a debut with her acting skills as well as looks, netizens are labeling her Kiara Advani. They can find a resemblance to her. Check out for details below.

As her picture became viral on the internet, netizens became more curious to find out more about Tanisha. She is an active social media user. Her account has loads of her photos. Fans can’t stop praising her looks.

A few times ago, filmmaker Sharan Sharma confirmed that Tanisha Santoshi is ready to make her Bollywood debut. He cannot wait for the debut. According to a report, she studied at the London College of Communication. She is good friends with actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Let’s come back to her unusual similarities with Kiara Advani. This year, she shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram account. It became viral as internet users found her look similar to Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh or Shershaah. Many people commented on her post calling her a doppelganger of the actress. She looks exactly like Kiara Advani. Fans are commenting and praising her looks.

Fans commented, “Looks Like Kiara,” “Kiaras twin, something uncanny,” “Isn’t she Kiara Advani From Shershaah,” “Looking Like Kiara From Kabir Singh,” “Did Karan Johar bring you in or is it his idea,” “You just look like Kiara Advani,” “Kiara advani twin I found you,” “You ditto look like kiaraaliaadvani from Kabir Singh”.