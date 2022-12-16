‘Muslim Community Is Defamed’: MP’s Ulema Board Demands Name Change Of Pathaan!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is causing a storm on the internet. From Khan’s chiseled look to its high on action teaser, everything about the movie is creating. But its recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ which features Shah with Deepika Padukone has put it under the negative light. While certain section of audience is not happy with the bold outfits Padukone has donned in the track, some are getting offended by the color of her bikinis i.e. saffron and green.

Twitter outrage over the same along with many BJP leaders and RSS members calling for a ban on the theatrical release of the film is going to impact its fate now.

Adding to the myriad of controversies that Pathaan is facing, the Ulema board of Madhya Pradesh is demanding for a name change of the movie as ‘Pathaan’ is one of the most respectable community in Muslims.

The president of the organization, Syed Anas Ali, has said that the sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film and they would write to the censor board in the matter. Also, they will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country.

“Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film,” he stated.

Furthermore, he asked the makers to change the title and Shah Rukh Khan’s name in the film to something else. “After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR,” added Ali.

For the unversed, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a hiatus of four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023.