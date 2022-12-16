Malaika Arora Says She Is Not ‘Number One’ For Ex-husband Arbaaz’s Family, Check Out Story

Malaika Arora has stated that she is not the ‘number one’ for the Khan own family, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s own family. However, she introduced that they’re still there for her.

Malaika Arora has said that she is not the number one for Arbaaz Khan’s family, but they support her for the sake of their son, Arhaan. She was talking with filmmaker Karan Johar on her new show Moving In with Malaika, whilst she pointed out it.

In one of the recent episodes of her digital debut show, Malaika mentioned the entire Khan circle of relatives showing up for her whilst she met with a close to-deadly coincidence earlier this year. Karan said, “I keep in mind what turned into thrilling which I took back home with me. After your twist of fate the whole own family confirmed up. I mean they had been there. Some roots are forever.”

Malaika then said, “I might not be their number one person on their listing but they do it because Arhaan is there. That’s the proper aspect to do.” Malaika met with a car accident on April 2 this year in Khopoli, Maharashtra. She was traveling from Pune to Mumbai. She sustained accidents and needed to be hospitalised.

Having tied the knot in 1998, Malaika and Arbaaz were married for close to decades. In March 2016, they introduced their separation and were given officially divorced in might also 2017. They co-parent their son, Arhaan. Malaika is presently relationship actor Arjun Kapoor at the same time as Arbaaz turned into rumoured to be relationship Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika spoke about her car accident in an earlier episode of her display. She instructed Farah Khan, “whilst I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I noticed turned into clearly Arbaaz, at that moment. And he stored asking me, ‘Can you see? How many numbers? How many hands?’ And I was like ‘why is he doing this?’ It turned into very bizarre.”

She delivered, “For a second, I was like ok ‘have I long gone lower back in time?’ Some thing that in reality stands proud is in hard times, you understand that irrespective some thing it may be, beyond, gift, future, jo bhi ho (anything happened), the manner he was there.”