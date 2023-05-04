Nushrratt Bharuccha is a popular face in the Indian film industry. She began her acting career in 2006 with the TV series “Kittie Party” and made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”. Some of her other notable films include “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Chhalaang”, and “Ajeeb Daastaans”. She has also received several awards and nominations for her performances in films.

Nushrratt Bharuccha made news last month when she was rumoured to be the reason for rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s break-up with Tina Thadani.

Finally, she addressed the rumours and revealed something!

Nushrratt Breaks Silence on Relationship With Honey Singh

Tina Thadani and Honey Singh called it quits days after being photographed holding hands with Nushrratt Bharuccha, according to reports in April. However, in the most recent, the actress addressed the rumours of her breakup.

In a recent interview, she clarified that this is her first dating rumour on social media. Previously there were no linkups because she was not dating anyone.





She added further “When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. She said to let people continue to say anything she has no problem with it. Ever asked in rapid fire in future, Nushrratt will say that she too had a dating rumour.

Is Honey Singh dating Nushrratt?

Last month a video went viral on social media when both Honey Singh and Nushrratt were spotted holding hands together. Rumours have sparked their romance. When it comes to his previous ex-girlfriend Tina Thadani, they are no longer together. Honey Singh clarified that they have broke up and maturely dealing with this. Tina is heartbroken but moved on.

Meanwhile, on professional front, Nushrratt is all set to star in her next venture Akelli and Chorri 2. Fans are super excited to see the actress on screen.