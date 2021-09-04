The news of Sidharth Shukla’s sad and untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. Initial reports suggested that the actor succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday, September 2 but as of now, the cause of death is ascertained and will only be clear after viscera analysis. The 40-year-old actor had risen to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Since yesterday, the paparazzi is busy clicking the pictures of celebrities and family friends of Shukla, who are visiting his house to pay their respects to the late actor. Today, the paps and media houses got the first glimpses of Sidharth’s rumored girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill and by the looks of it, the pictures were quite disturbing. It seems like the actress Shehnaaz has completely lost herself after this sudden loss. In one of the visuals, she was seen crying inconsolably.

This behavior of the paparazzi has not gone down well with ex-Bigg boss contestant, Gauahar Khan, and actress Disha Parmar. The two took to their Instagram stories to school the paps for the same.

Slamming the insensitive attitude shown by media towards Sidharth’s mom Rita Shukla and close friend Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha wrote in her Instagram story, “Shoving the camera in a grieving woman’s face to get her reaction is the most insensitive thing ever!! Why is it so hard to understand? Unreal.”

Sharing a photo of Shehnaaz clicked by paps today, Gauahar Khan in her Instagram story wrote, “This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang your heads if this is what u do to someone who has lost a loved one! Be ashamed, very ashamed. All media houses, u are only about sensationalizing even tragedy!”

Gauahar did not stop here. She lashed out at celebrities as well who took their masks off just to get clicked. In another story, she wrote, “And actors/Known personalities who’re taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked, hang ur heads in shame too! Disgusted with everything that is going on. If u really wanna pay respect say a Lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making an opportunity to be clicked!#Youknowwhoyouare#Sad.” Gauahar ended her story by apologizing to Sidharth for all the circus that is surrounding his death. She wrote, ” I am sorry Sid. Rest in peace superstar.”

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma also showed his concern over the issue. Here’s what he tweeted:

Gauahar was seen at Sidharth’s residence yesterday. According to reports, the actress broke down into tears after meeting his family. She was also seen hiding her face from the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Disha and her husband Rahul Vaidya were also clicked visiting Sidharth’s family at this tough time.