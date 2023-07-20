‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Me’ Actress Tanvi Thakkar Discloses Her New Born Baby’s Name And Face; Checkout

Tanvi Thakkar of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ and Aditya Kapadia of Shaka Laka Boom Boom welcomed their first child on June 19, 2023. Tanvi has just given birth to a lovely son and had shared an eye-catching photograph to share the happy news with her followers. However, the parents did not reveal their son’s face. Since then, the couple has been informing their followers about their new baby via social media. Now, Tanvi and Aditya Kapadia revealed the name as well as the face of their child at the same time.

Tanvi Thakkar Reveals Her Son’s Name

Tanvi and Aditya Kapadia revealed their son’s name in a social media video. Several balloons with names starting with the letter K can be seen in the video. There are some balloons featuring the names Kian, Kahan, Kabir, Krishna, and others. In the clip, Aditya and Tanvi can be seen popping balloons and, towards the end, keeping the balloon having Krishay’s name printed on it. Yes, Tanvi and Aditya gave their son the name Krishay.”Shared the video,” Aditya captioned it, “We found our happiness with you – Krishay Kapadia.” Everything begins here.”

A post shared by Aditya Kapadia (@aadityakapadia)

Tanvi Also Shows the Face of her Baby

Tanvi and Aditya not only revealed their son’s name but also the face of their newborn prince. Their infant was sleeping peacefully in a white coat and looked gorgeous. Balloons and soft toys adorned the baby’s cradle. The television personalities and fans who have seen the video have congratulated the pair. Sunayana Faujdar and Kishwer Merchant posted “Krishay” with a heart emoji, while TV actress Neeti Taylor added, “Lovely congrats to both of you.”

Work front of Tanvi Thakkar

Tanvi Thakkar was most recently seen in the Star Plus drama ‘Gum Hai Kisi ke Pyar Me,’ which she quit owing to her pregnancy, and her husband Aditya Kapadia is also an actor who later became a businessman. Tanvi and Aditya are currently loving becoming parents.