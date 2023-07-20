BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Reportedly Dated Falaq Naaz’s Sister Shafaq In The Past!

Reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is slowly making a place in the hearts of viewers. It is getting interesting with each passing episode. Amidst all the fights and arguments in the house, the audience gets to witness some lighthearted moments of love through Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. Though Falaq has not given her nod to this relationship, Avinash is still adamant about his feelings for the actress. But do you know that before falling in love with Falaq, Avinash dated her sister Shafaq Naaz also for a brief time? If not, read on!

Reports of Avinash once being in love with Falaq’s sister Shafaq have made netizens very curious. It seems that the duo was in a relationship for six months or so after working together on a Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’.

As per the sources, Avinash and Shafaq fell in love during the making of the title song. But after a brief time, Avinash called it quits. Shafaq played the role of Pari while Avinash appeared as Ishaan in the episodic show.

For the unknown, Avinash Sachdev has always made headlines for his relationships. He dated his ‘Chhoti Bahu’ co-star Rubina Dilaik for a long time. They parted ways on a bad note. The actor then tied the knot with his ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ co-actor Shalmalee Desai in 2015 after dating for a long time. They divorced each other within two years. After separation, Avinash found love in actress Palak Purswani. They participated together on ‘Nach Baliye’. After some time, the duo called off their relationship.