‘Hard Working’: TV Actress Nia Sharma Shows Off Her ‘Amoeba Movement’; Fans React!

Famous actress Nia Sharma is considered to be one of the personalities whose fashion sense is most amazing. The actress is known for her bold as well as stunning outfits which she never fails to flaunt. She has a huge fan following. Nia always entertains her fans with her quirky posts.

Recently, Nia posted a video on her Instagram. In the video, Nia performed a contemporary dance style with an amazing pose. She wore a white and pink gym outfit. Her pose as well as flexibility show that she has a great level of strength and power. She captioned the video, “Don’t you sometimes tell yourself that you’re proud of yourself..I call it Amoeba movement.”

Fans reacted to her moves. They commented that she is the most hardworking. Others said, “Full sexy nia Sharma,” “I love ur flexibility… keep it up” etc.

Work Front

On the professional front, with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Nia Sharma made her acting debut in 2010. After that, she appeared in Behenein in a supporting role. She achieved her breakthrough by playing the role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also played the role of Roshni opposite Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. The show became famous. The audience loved the chemistry between Nia and Ravi.

Let us tell you that Nia starred in shows like Meri Durga, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4. These shows bought Sharma into the llmelight. She participated, in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India where she emerged as the winner, as well as in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.