Here’s What Went Behind Deepika Padukone’s Oscar Appearance; Fans Are Stunned!

Oscars 2023: This is how Deepika Padukone’s morning started before she slayed at the red carpet of the Academy Awards. If you are inquisitive to know what exactly Deepika did before marking her entry at the Oscar event, then you are at the right place.

Deepika Padukone went at the gym before going for Oscars 2023

Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone was RRR Naatu Naatu’s presenter at the 2023 Oscars and her speech gave lump in netizens’ throats. Deepika Padukone made heads turn with glamorous avatar. Fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala took to his IG handle and shared a clip featuring Deepika doing her workout at 6 a.m. in the morning. As viewers, one can witness the Pathaan actress slaying in every frame. The gym trainer revealed that the reason behind Deepika’s glamour is her discipline and dedication to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

He captioned his post as, “Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? Sharing a glimpse into Deepika’s 6:30 a.m. workout.”

Deepika’s look for Oscar 2023 event

Deepika walked at the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 and voiced about the popular Indian films. The actress is equally thrilled to be a part of prestigious awards that she has been viewing since childhood. Deepika presented Naatu Naatu on stage and looked breathtaking. Time and again, the actress has proved that she is a real stunner in the Bollywood industry.

Fans are appreciating Deepika’s look and confidence, including Kangana Ranaut. Kangana gave a huge shout to her for her ground breaking achievements. No doubts, Deepika Padukone is making her fans and loved ones feel proud of her. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ which will be a female cop drama.