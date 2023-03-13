‘Iska Koi Dharam Nahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant Gets Brutally Trolled On Her Latest Statement ‘Roze Toh Me Rakhungi’

Controversy queen ‘Rakhi Sawant’ always manages to steal the limelight for all the weird reasons. Whether its a fake marriage, fake boyfriend, divorce, or entertainment, Rakhi has involved herself in all. This time She has managed to be in headlines for making another attention seeking statement.

Eventually, Rakhi made a statement in media saying “duniya ke kisi bhi kone me rahu, roze toh me rakhunngi. chahe me chaand pe rahu, mangal grah pe rahu ya kisi bhi planet pe rahu, roze toh me krungi”. She is being brutally trolled for this statement as everyone knows that Rakhi is always seen changing her religion as per her requirements. She has never seen sticking on to one particular religion which has also hurt people’s sentiments many times. Rakhi is a Hindu by birth, but she converted herself into a Christian woman few years back. This is also not enough as this year, Rakhi publicly announced her conversion into a Muslim, after marrying ex-husband ‘Aadil Khan’.

As a result of this uncertainty, the viral video of Rakhi’s statement received all sorts of negative comments, criticizing her. A netizen commented “iska koi dharam nahi hai” making fun of her past religious conversions. Some people were also seen asking her that they don’t understand who Rakhi exactly is coz she’s neither a Christian nor a Muslim. Some Muslim women were also seen criticizing her by saying “pehle kapde toh dhang ke pehen lo, kabhi burkha kabhi aadhe kapde”. Rakhi is especially being a major target of Muslim women because earlier she publicly announced her Conversion to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.