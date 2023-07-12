Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Sanjeeda Sheikh; Here’s What He Said!

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane often hit headlines for his affairs. Earlier, he came into limelight for his bitter breakup with actress Kim Sharma and presently, he is in news for his rumoured romance with TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh.

According to reports, Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda are in a relationship for a long time. Some even say that the prime reason for Sanjeeda’s separation from ex-husband and actor Aamir Ali was her growing closeness with Harshvardhan.

Though the social media accounts of both Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda have testified to their love affair, neither of the two gave any reaction on this matter till today. Now, the actor has broken his silence over the reports floating in the media.

Talking about his love life in an interview given to News18, Harshvardhan said, “It doesn’t bother me because media people are meant to write about us. I see them as human beings who are doing their job. Like I work in films. I respect my work a lot. In the same way, I respect his process too. Now when I meet them, I will immediately hug them.”

Let us tell you that a few weeks ago, Harshvardhan shared some pictures of Jungle Safari on his Instagram account. He was seen enjoying there while sitting in a jeep. Shortly after the actor’s post, Sanjeeda also shared a video of the same location on her Instagram. She was seen having fun with her daughter Aayra in a similar jeep.

For the unversed, Sanjeeda Sheikh married Aamir Ali in the year 2012. In 2022, both of them got divorced. Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda worked together in the film ‘Taish’. They reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting the film.