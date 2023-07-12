TV Actress Ratan Raajputh On Why She Distanced Herself From Screen, ‘Depression After…’

Ratan Rajput is one of the popular actresses from the TV industry. She became a household name by playing the role of ‘Lali’ in the TV serial ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’. After this, the actress appeared in many other shows. But from a long time now, she has been away from the acting world. In a recent interview, Ratan spoke openly about her father’s demise, battling autoimmune disease, depression and much more. She also revealed the reason behind staying away from TV for so many years.

Ratan talks about her father’s death and dealing with depression

In an interview with Zoom TV Digital, the actress shared that she was in depression due to her father’s death and had also developed a disease. When she was asked whether she has left TV, she stated, “I haven’t given up acting at all. After my father’s death, I became a victim of depression. After that, there was a phase when I fell ill. I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease which is very difficult to tackle. It took me a long time to heal, and I explored a lot while doing all this.”

“Lights, camera, action disappeared from my life because I had developed eye problems due to my autoimmune disorder. I couldn’t face the light at all,” added Ratan. The actress shared that she has started traveling to overcome autoimmune disorder and depression.

Ratan’s personal and professional life

Ratan Raajputh was born and brought up in Bihar. After doing her schooling from her native place, she made her television debut with the serial ‘Raavan’ in 2006. After this, Ratan appeared in many TV shows like ‘Ratan Ka Rishta’, ‘Dil Se Diya Vachan’, ‘Santoshi Maa’, and ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’. She also participated in a reality show ‘Bigg Boss 7’ in the year 2013. During the lockdown in 2020, Ratan started her YouTube channel, where she keeps sharing her travel stories and beautiful vlogs.