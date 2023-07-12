Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal’ Convention With OTT Release, Raising Eyebrows!

The upcoming film “Bawaal” featuring the dynamic duo of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves ever since its trailer release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of audiences with its mix of jitters, romance, and emotional separation.

However, fans were left puzzled when they learned that the star-studded film would be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21 instead of in theaters. Now, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has stepped forward to shed light on the surprising decision, quelling the curiosity surrounding the film’s OTT release.

A Rousing Trailer Launch in Dubai

The excitement for “Bawaal” reached new heights when the film’s trailer was launched at a grand event in Dubai on July 9. Even before the official launch, the trailer’s digital release garnered an overwhelming response from the masses, building anticipation for the movie’s release. However, the revelation that “Bawaal” would premiere on Amazon Prime Video raised questions among fans about why such a star-studded project would forego a theatrical release.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Provides Answers

During the Dubai event, Sajid Nadiadwala, the renowned producer behind “Bawaal,” addressed the burning question regarding the film’s OTT release. He offered insights into the decision-making process, shedding light on the factors that led to the surprising move. While specific details were not disclosed, Nadiadwala expressed his belief that an OTT release for “Bawaal” would allow the film to reach a wider audience and make a significant impact. This strategic decision, he stated, was driven by the desire to ensure that the story and performances of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor resonate with as many viewers as possible.

The OTT Advantage

The choice to release “Bawaal” on Amazon Prime Video comes with several advantages that cannot be ignored. The rapidly growing popularity of streaming platforms has paved the way for a wider reach and accessibility, transcending geographical boundaries. Additionally, the convenience of streaming allows viewers to enjoy the film in the comfort of their own homes, which has become especially important during the ongoing global circumstances. By opting for an OTT release, the makers of “Bawaal” are leveraging these benefits to connect with a diverse audience and maximize the film’s impact.

Conclusion

The decision to release “Bawaal” on Amazon Prime Video instead of in theaters may have surprised fans initially, but producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s explanation sheds light on the strategic thinking behind this move. By choosing an OTT platform, the film aims to reach a wider audience and touch the hearts of viewers with its captivating storyline and stellar performances by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. As the release date of July 21 approaches, audiences can look forward to experiencing the rollercoaster of emotions that “Bawaal” has in store, all from the comfort of their own homes.